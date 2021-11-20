Citigroup Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 1,919.80% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

