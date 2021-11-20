Citigroup Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $120.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

BILI stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,361,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

