Citigroup Increases Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $36.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

