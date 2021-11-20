Citigroup Increases 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $35.15

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $24.99 to $35.15 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 236,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

