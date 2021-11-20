Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956,035 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

