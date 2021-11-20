CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $39,960.00 in Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) insider Stephen Roman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CION Invt stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. CION Invt Corp has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

