Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 294,178 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.