Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Critical Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Chindata Group alerts:

This table compares Chindata Group and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group -3.01% -0.52% -0.29% Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09%

This table compares Chindata Group and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 12.19 -$43.42 million ($0.06) -156.17 Pinterest $1.69 billion 17.25 -$128.32 million $0.51 87.77

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chindata Group has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 14 11 0 2.44

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.35, suggesting a potential upside of 127.82%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $71.46, suggesting a potential upside of 59.65%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.