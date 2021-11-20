China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.72

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $10.66. China Coal Energy shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 2,018 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

