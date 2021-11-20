Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.