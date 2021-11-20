Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.55, but opened at $110.00. Children’s Place shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 6,561 shares changing hands.

The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 101.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.