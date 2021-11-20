Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.55, but opened at $110.00. Children’s Place shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 6,561 shares changing hands.
The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 101.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
