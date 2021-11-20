Cheuvreux Upgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to “Buy”

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

