Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 100,560.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CPK stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.