Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

