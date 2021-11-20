Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWBHF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

