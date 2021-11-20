Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.