Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,849,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seaboard by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,925.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,870.02 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.