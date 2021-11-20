Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,279 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Resources Connection worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

