Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of A10 Networks worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $13,452,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,904,302 shares of company stock worth $30,223,585 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

