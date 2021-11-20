Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,213 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.