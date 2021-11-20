Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

