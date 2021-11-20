ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ECOM opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

