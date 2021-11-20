Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $947.05 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $13.40 billion and $947.05 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.70 or 0.00048804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00223969 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00090457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

