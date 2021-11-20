CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

