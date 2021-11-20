CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $18.09 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

