CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,990 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 646,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

