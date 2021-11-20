Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

CERN opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cerner by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

