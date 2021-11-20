Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 5% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.35. 7,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 201,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $897.30 million, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

