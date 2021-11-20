Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.10.

CVE stock opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

