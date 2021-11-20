Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 472,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,528. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

