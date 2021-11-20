CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $531.44 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $531.44 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00219409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

