CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Short Interest Up 60.1% in October

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the October 14th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CBAH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 767,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,591. CBRE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 56.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,493,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 540,001 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $13,821,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 188.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 515,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 336,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,768,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Acquisition

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

