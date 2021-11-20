CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Short Interest Up 60.1% in October

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the October 14th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CBAH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 767,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,591. CBRE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
About CBRE Acquisition
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
