Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.40 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

