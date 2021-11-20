Casper Trading Up 19.9% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Casper has a market capitalization of $368.03 million and $38.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,486,251,945 coins and its circulating supply is 2,535,573,884 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

