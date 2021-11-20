Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

