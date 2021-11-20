Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE CRI opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carter’s stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

