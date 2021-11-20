Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

