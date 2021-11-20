Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

MTH stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.