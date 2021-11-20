Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 125.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

