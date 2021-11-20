Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.