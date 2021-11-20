Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 91,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $155.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

