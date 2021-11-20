Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 431 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 311,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.