Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 193.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,935,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 768,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 781,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.