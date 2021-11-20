Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

NYSE:LIN opened at $332.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

