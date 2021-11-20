Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Carriage Services by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

