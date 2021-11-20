Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.