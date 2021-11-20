Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

