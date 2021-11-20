Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.