Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

