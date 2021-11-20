Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $537,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unilever by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

